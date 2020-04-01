Charlotte area businesses offering discounts, curbside pickup & delivery

RESTAURANTS
300 EAST:
- 300 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
- Hours or services may differ due to COVID-19
- Offering takeout/curbside service of our regular menu, and family-style meals for 2-4 people
- info@300east.net
- 704-332-6507
ACE NO. 3 – BURGERS, SHAKES
- 1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Order online https://www.aceno3.com
- 704-910-2200
AMELIE’S FRENCH BAKERY & CAFE
- Multiple locations in NoDa, uptown Charlotte, Park Road, Carmel Commons, and Rock Hill
- Order by phone or online (except for NoDa)
- Delivery available on orders of $15 or more
- https://ameliesfrenchbakery.com/
ARBY’S
- Locations: Albemarle, Belmont, Boone, Charlotte, Clover, Concord, Cornelius, Dallas, Denver, Gastonia, Harrisburg, Hickory, Hudson, Indian Land, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Kings Mountain, Lancaster, Lenoir, Lincolnton, Monroe, Mooresville, Morganton, Pineville, Rock Hill, Rockingham, Salisbury, Shelby, Statesville, Taylorsville, Troutman, and Wadesboro
- Hours vary by location, please visit www.locations.arbys.com for hours and phone numbers for specific locations
- Drive-thru open at all locations and delivery available at some (please call your local restaurant for options)
CUZZO’S CUISINE
- 3418 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
- Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Open for Take-Out
- 980-298-6811
- www.cuzzoscuisine.com
DISH
- 1220 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and home delivery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- To place an order or find out the menu of the day, please call 704-344-0343â .
- https://www.eatatdish.com/
DUCKWORTH’S GRILL & TAPHOUSE
- Locations in uptown Charlotte, Ballantyne, Rea Farms, Huntersville, and Mooresville
- Curbside pickup and takeout are available for lunch and dinner. Delivery is available through DoorDash.
- All crowlers, growlers, and bottles of wine are 25% off. Buy a $25 gift card and receive a $10 gift card for free
- http://duckworths.com/
GOOD FOOD ON MONTFORD
- 1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
- Offering takeout food Tuesday-Saturday 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. until further notice.
- Orders may be placed by phone after 1 p.m. and takeout times can be scheduled.
- http://www.goodfoodonmontford.com
- 704-525-0881
HICKORY TAVERN:
- Hours: Noon – 8 p.m.
- Limited To-Go Menu, Take & Bake Family Packs, Select beer and wine (curbside pickup only, with food purchase)
- www.thehickorytavern.com
- Locations: Ballantyne 704-295-9009, 12210 Copper Way Suite 212 Charlotte, NC 28277, Gastonia 704-917-0450, 1925 Hoffman Road Gastonia, NC 28056, Holly Springs 919-557-2064, 401 Village Walk Drive Holly Springs, NC 27540
LA VICTORIA COCINA MEXICANA & BAR
- 16139 Lancaster Hwy, Suite #150, Charlotte, NC 28277
- Offering Take-Out and Delivery within a 5-mile radius
- 980-237-3259
MOOSEHEAD GRILL:
- 1807 Montford Dr Charlotte, NC 28209
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Offering Take out
- www.mooseheadgrillcharlotte.com
- (704) 525-4088
POKE BROS
- 510 River Hwy 17 in Mooresville, NC 28117
- Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
- 704-360-4303
RUSTY’S DELI
- 8512 Park Road – Quail Corners Shopping Center in Charlotte, NC 28210
- Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Closed Sunday
- Curbside pickup and takeout. Delivery through Postmates.
- www.rustysdeli.com
- 704-554-9012
STACKS KITCHEN
- 1315 N. Broome Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173
- Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Open for Take-Out and Curbside Pickup
- 704-243-2024
- www.stackskitchen.com
VIVA CHICKEN
- Multiple Charlotte-area locations
- Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Elizabeth and Concord 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
- Open for To-Go Orders
- www.vivachicken.com
HEALTH AND MEDICAL
ATRIUM HEALTH
- Free online COVID-19 Risk Assessment. eVisits and virtual visits available
- 704-468-8888
- AtriumHealth.org/Coronavirus
CHARLOTTE GASTROENTEROLOGY & HEPATOLOGY
- Locations in Ballantyne, Charlotte, and Mooresville
- Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Telemedicine, office visits, and infusion
- 704-377-4009
- www.charlottegastro.com
BREWERIES
CATAWBA BREWING
- 933 Louise Ave Ste 105 in Charlotte, NC 28204
- Pick Up Hours: Monday – Thursday 2 – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 – 8 p.m.
- Place your order for delivery or curbside pickup here: https://catawba-palmetto.shop/
- 980-498-6145
LEGION BREWING
- 1906 Commonwealth Avenue and 5610 Carnegie Blvd.
- Hours: SouthPark taproom Wednesday – Saturday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. / Plaza Midwood taproom Wednesday – Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Starting at 3 p.m. April 2, new cans will be sold in 4-packs for $11 and 25oz crowlers will be sold for $8 in both taprooms. Offering 30% off all food orders for healthcare workers, first responders, and service delivery workers with valid ID/proof of employment in 2020 pay stub
- 844-HOP-LOVE
- https://www.legionbrewing.com
RETAIL
THE GOOD FEET STORE
- Special offers including discounts for those in the medical field and for first responders, as well as enhanced financing options and virtual appointments. Call 1-800-NEW FEET to learn more or visit GoodFeetSE.com
- 7314 Waverly Walk Avenue, E-1 in Charlotte, NC 28277 & 8411 IKEA Blvd., Ste A in Charlotte NC 28262
- Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 704-247-7372
- www.goodfeetse.com
HOME SERVICES
AAA CITY PLUMBING
- Locations in Charlotte and Rock Hill
- 24/7 Emergency Service
- 704-766-8895
ACOSTA HEATING AND COOLING
- 3915 Stuart Andrew Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28217
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 704-527-1889
- www.acostainc.com
AQUEDUCT PLUMBING INC
- Location in Indian Trail
- All plumbing needs. Services available 24 hours
- 704-893-0540
CHARLOTTE COMFORT SYSTEMS
- 3125 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte, NC 28208
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 704-366-1661
- www.charlottecomfortsystems.com
CPI SECURITY
- Greater Charlotte area
- 24/7 Emergency Service
- 704-527-4070
- www.cpisecurity.com
MCCLINTOCK HEATING & COLLING
- Locations in Charlotte and Matthews
- 24/7 Emergency Service
- 704-321-5207
AUTOMOTIVE
BODY WORKS PLUS
- 525 Parkwood Ave. in Charlotte, NC 28206
- Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 704-332-4404
- www.bodyworksplus.com
GASTONIA CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM
- 2339 E. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia, NC 28054
- Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Sunday
- 704-874-6000
- www.gastoniadodge.com
- Services: Buy online or over the phone with FREE delivery up to 50 miles. Taking appointments 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call or schedule online. New Service Valet: Will pick up and drop off at No Cost
HONEST – 1 AUTO CARE
- 215 Williamson Rd. in Mooresville, NC 28117, 9200 Monroe Rd. in Charlotte, NC 28270, 1654 Carolina Place Dr. in Fort Mill, SC 29708
- Hours: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Mooresville 980-223-3508, Charlotte 704-912-4803, Fort Mill 803-281-3993
- Service: Pickup and delivery of cars
LAKE NORMAN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM
- 20700 Torrence Chapel Road in Cornelius, NC 28031
- Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday Closed
- 704-896-3800
- www.lakenormanchrysler.com
- Services: Buy online or over the phone with FREE delivery up to 50 miles. Taking appointments 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call or schedule online. New Service Valet: Will pick up and drop off at No Cost
RANDY MARION AUTOMOTIVE
- Locations in Mooresville, Huntersville, Statesville, Wilkesboro, and Hickory
- Online sales. They can deliver your new or used vehicle right to your door. Ford, Chevrolet, Subaru, Cadillac, GMC, Buick, or Jeep/Chrysler/Dodge/Ram
- www.randymarion.com
WILLIAMS BUICK GMC
- 8201 South Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28273
- Offering free service home pickup and delivery, at-home test drives, concierge vehicle delivery
- 704-697-1600
- www.williamsbuickgmc.com
WILLIAM SUBARU CHARLOTTE – WILLIAMS COLLISION CENTER
- 5701 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28273
- Offering free service home pickup & delivery, at-home test drives, concierge delivery. Collison Center: Curbside estimates, free pickup and delivery
- 704-536-9635
- www.williamssubarucharlotte.com
MISCELLANEOUS
N’SHAPE WITH’N, LLC
- Location in Charlotte, NC
- Offering virtual fitness classes and training. Online sales of natural/homemade body and facial products and apparel
- 704-334-4848
- www.nshapewithn.com
Do you need to let the community know about a change in your business hours or practices during this time of quarantine? Submit your information and we will help you let the community know.