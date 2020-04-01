Charlotte area businesses offering discounts, curbside pickup & delivery

RESTAURANTS

300 EAST: 

  • 300 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203
  • Hours or services may differ due to COVID-19
  • Offering takeout/curbside service of our regular menu, and family-style meals for 2-4 people
  • info@300east.net
  • 704-332-6507

ACE NO. 3 – BURGERS, SHAKES 

  • 1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Order online https://www.aceno3.com
  • 704-910-2200

AMELIE’S FRENCH BAKERY & CAFE

  • Multiple locations in NoDa, uptown Charlotte, Park Road, Carmel Commons, and Rock Hill
  • Order by phone or online (except for NoDa)
  • Delivery available on orders of $15 or more
  • https://ameliesfrenchbakery.com/

ARBY’S

  • Locations: Albemarle, Belmont, Boone, Charlotte, Clover, Concord, Cornelius, Dallas, Denver, Gastonia, Harrisburg, Hickory, Hudson, Indian Land, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Kings Mountain, Lancaster, Lenoir, Lincolnton, Monroe, Mooresville, Morganton, Pineville, Rock Hill, Rockingham, Salisbury, Shelby, Statesville, Taylorsville, Troutman, and Wadesboro
  • Hours vary by location, please visit www.locations.arbys.com for hours and phone numbers for specific locations
  • Drive-thru open at all locations and delivery available at some (please call your local restaurant for options)

CUZZO’S CUISINE

  • 3418 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
  • Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Open for Take-Out
  • 980-298-6811
  • www.cuzzoscuisine.com

DISH

  • 1220 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205
  • Offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and home delivery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • To place an order or find out the menu of the day, please call 704-344-0343â .
  • https://www.eatatdish.com/

DUCKWORTH’S GRILL & TAPHOUSE

  • Locations in uptown Charlotte, Ballantyne, Rea Farms, Huntersville, and Mooresville
  • Curbside pickup and takeout are available for lunch and dinner. Delivery is available through DoorDash.
  • All crowlers, growlers, and bottles of wine are 25% off. Buy a $25 gift card and receive a $10 gift card for free
  • http://duckworths.com/

GOOD FOOD ON MONTFORD

  • 1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
  • Offering takeout food Tuesday-Saturday 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. until further notice.
  • Orders may be placed by phone after 1 p.m. and takeout times can be scheduled.
  • http://www.goodfoodonmontford.com
  • 704-525-0881

HICKORY TAVERN:

  • Hours: Noon – 8 p.m.
  • Limited To-Go Menu, Take & Bake Family Packs, Select beer and wine (curbside pickup only, with food purchase)
  • www.thehickorytavern.com
  • Locations: Ballantyne 704-295-9009, 12210 Copper Way Suite 212 Charlotte, NC 28277, Gastonia 704-917-0450, 1925 Hoffman Road Gastonia, NC 28056, Holly Springs 919-557-2064, 401 Village Walk Drive Holly Springs, NC 27540

LA VICTORIA COCINA MEXICANA & BAR

  • 16139 Lancaster Hwy, Suite #150, Charlotte, NC 28277
  • Offering Take-Out and Delivery within a 5-mile radius
  • 980-237-3259

MOOSEHEAD GRILL:

POKE BROS

  • 510 River Hwy 17 in Mooresville, NC 28117
  • Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • 704-360-4303

RUSTY’S DELI

  • 8512 Park Road – Quail Corners Shopping Center in Charlotte, NC 28210
  • Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Closed Sunday
  • Curbside pickup and takeout. Delivery through Postmates.
  • www.rustysdeli.com
  • 704-554-9012

STACKS KITCHEN

  • 1315 N. Broome Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173
  • Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Open for Take-Out and Curbside Pickup
  • 704-243-2024
  • www.stackskitchen.com

VIVA CHICKEN

  • Multiple Charlotte-area locations
  • Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Elizabeth and Concord 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)
  • Open for To-Go Orders
  • www.vivachicken.com

HEALTH AND MEDICAL

ATRIUM HEALTH 

CHARLOTTE GASTROENTEROLOGY & HEPATOLOGY

  • Locations in Ballantyne, Charlotte, and Mooresville
  • Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Telemedicine, office visits, and infusion
  • 704-377-4009
  • www.charlottegastro.com

BREWERIES

CATAWBA BREWING 

  • 933 Louise Ave Ste 105 in Charlotte, NC 28204
  • Pick Up Hours: Monday – Thursday 2 – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 – 8 p.m.
  • Place your order for delivery or curbside pickup here: https://catawba-palmetto.shop/
  • 980-498-6145

LEGION BREWING 

  • 1906 Commonwealth Avenue and 5610 Carnegie Blvd.
  • Hours: SouthPark taproom Wednesday – Saturday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. / Plaza Midwood taproom Wednesday – Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Starting at 3 p.m. April 2, new cans will be sold in 4-packs for $11 and 25oz crowlers will be sold for $8 in both taprooms. Offering 30% off all food orders for healthcare workers, first responders, and service delivery workers with valid ID/proof of employment in 2020 pay stub
  • 844-HOP-LOVE
  • https://www.legionbrewing.com

RETAIL

THE GOOD FEET STORE

  • Special offers including discounts for those in the medical field and for first responders, as well as enhanced financing options and virtual appointments. Call 1-800-NEW FEET to learn more or visit GoodFeetSE.com
  • 7314 Waverly Walk Avenue, E-1 in Charlotte, NC 28277 & 8411 IKEA Blvd., Ste A in Charlotte NC 28262
  • Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • 704-247-7372
  • www.goodfeetse.com

HOME SERVICES

AAA CITY PLUMBING

  • Locations in Charlotte and Rock Hill
  • 24/7 Emergency Service
  • 704-766-8895

ACOSTA HEATING AND COOLING

  • 3915 Stuart Andrew Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28217
  • Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • 704-527-1889
  • www.acostainc.com

AQUEDUCT PLUMBING INC 

  • Location in Indian Trail
  • All plumbing needs. Services available 24 hours
  • 704-893-0540

CHARLOTTE COMFORT SYSTEMS

CPI SECURITY

MCCLINTOCK HEATING & COLLING

  • Locations in Charlotte and Matthews
  • 24/7 Emergency Service
  • 704-321-5207

AUTOMOTIVE

BODY WORKS PLUS 

GASTONIA CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM

  • 2339 E. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia, NC 28054
  • Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Sunday
  • 704-874-6000
  • www.gastoniadodge.com
  • Services: Buy online or over the phone with FREE delivery up to 50 miles. Taking appointments 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call or schedule online. New Service Valet: Will pick up and drop off at No Cost

HONEST – 1 AUTO CARE

  • 215 Williamson Rd. in Mooresville, NC 28117, 9200 Monroe Rd. in Charlotte, NC 28270, 1654 Carolina Place Dr. in Fort Mill, SC 29708
  • Hours: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Mooresville 980-223-3508, Charlotte 704-912-4803, Fort Mill 803-281-3993
  • Service: Pickup and delivery of cars

LAKE NORMAN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM

  • 20700 Torrence Chapel Road in Cornelius, NC 28031
  • Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday Closed
  • 704-896-3800
  • www.lakenormanchrysler.com
  • Services: Buy online or over the phone with FREE delivery up to 50 miles. Taking appointments 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call or schedule online. New Service Valet: Will pick up and drop off at No Cost

RANDY MARION AUTOMOTIVE

  • Locations in Mooresville, Huntersville, Statesville, Wilkesboro, and Hickory
  • Online sales. They can deliver your new or used vehicle right to your door. Ford, Chevrolet, Subaru, Cadillac, GMC, Buick, or Jeep/Chrysler/Dodge/Ram
  • www.randymarion.com

WILLIAMS BUICK GMC 

  • 8201 South Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28273
  • Offering free service home pickup and delivery, at-home test drives, concierge vehicle delivery
  • 704-697-1600
  • www.williamsbuickgmc.com

WILLIAM SUBARU CHARLOTTE – WILLIAMS COLLISION CENTER

  • 5701 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28273
  • Offering free service home pickup & delivery, at-home test drives, concierge delivery. Collison Center: Curbside estimates, free pickup and delivery
  • 704-536-9635
  • www.williamssubarucharlotte.com

MISCELLANEOUS

 N’SHAPE WITH’N, LLC

  • Location in Charlotte, NC
  • Offering virtual fitness classes and training. Online sales of natural/homemade body and facial products and apparel
  • 704-334-4848
  • www.nshapewithn.com

Do you need to let the community know about a change in your business hours or practices during this time of quarantine? Submit your information and we will help you let the community know.