Charlotte area businesses offering discounts, curbside pickup & delivery

RESTAURANTS

300 EAST:

300 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203

Hours or services may differ due to COVID-19

Offering takeout/curbside service of our regular menu, and family-style meals for 2-4 people

info@300east.net

704-332-6507

ACE NO. 3 – BURGERS, SHAKES

1001 Belmont Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Order online https://www.aceno3.com

704-910-2200

AMELIE’S FRENCH BAKERY & CAFE

Multiple locations in NoDa, uptown Charlotte, Park Road, Carmel Commons, and Rock Hill

Order by phone or online (except for NoDa)

Delivery available on orders of $15 or more

https://ameliesfrenchbakery.com/

ARBY’S

Locations: Albemarle, Belmont, Boone, Charlotte, Clover, Concord, Cornelius, Dallas, Denver, Gastonia, Harrisburg, Hickory, Hudson, Indian Land, Indian Trail, Kannapolis, Kings Mountain, Lancaster, Lenoir, Lincolnton, Monroe, Mooresville, Morganton, Pineville, Rock Hill, Rockingham, Salisbury, Shelby, Statesville, Taylorsville, Troutman, and Wadesboro

Hours vary by location, please visit www.locations.arbys.com for hours and phone numbers for specific locations

Drive-thru open at all locations and delivery available at some (please call your local restaurant for options)

CUZZO’S CUISINE

3418 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28208

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Open for Take-Out

980-298-6811

www.cuzzoscuisine.com

DISH

1220 Thomas Ave, Charlotte, NC 28205

Offering curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and home delivery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To place an order or find out the menu of the day, please call 704-344-0343â .

https://www.eatatdish.com/

DUCKWORTH’S GRILL & TAPHOUSE

Locations in uptown Charlotte, Ballantyne, Rea Farms, Huntersville, and Mooresville

Curbside pickup and takeout are available for lunch and dinner. Delivery is available through DoorDash.

All crowlers, growlers, and bottles of wine are 25% off. Buy a $25 gift card and receive a $10 gift card for free

http://duckworths.com/

GOOD FOOD ON MONTFORD

1701 Montford Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209

Offering takeout food Tuesday-Saturday 3 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. until further notice.

Orders may be placed by phone after 1 p.m. and takeout times can be scheduled.

http://www.goodfoodonmontford.com

704-525-0881

HICKORY TAVERN:

Hours: Noon – 8 p.m.

Limited To-Go Menu, Take & Bake Family Packs, Select beer and wine (curbside pickup only, with food purchase)

www.thehickorytavern.com

Locations: Ballantyne 704-295-9009, 12210 Copper Way Suite 212 Charlotte, NC 28277, Gastonia 704-917-0450, 1925 Hoffman Road Gastonia, NC 28056, Holly Springs 919-557-2064, 401 Village Walk Drive Holly Springs, NC 27540

LA VICTORIA COCINA MEXICANA & BAR

16139 Lancaster Hwy, Suite #150, Charlotte, NC 28277

Offering Take-Out and Delivery within a 5-mile radius

980-237-3259

MOOSEHEAD GRILL:

1807 Montford Dr Charlotte, NC 28209

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Offering Take out

www.mooseheadgrillcharlotte.com

(704) 525-4088

POKE BROS

510 River Hwy 17 in Mooresville, NC 28117

Hours: Monday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

704-360-4303

RUSTY’S DELI

8512 Park Road – Quail Corners Shopping Center in Charlotte, NC 28210

Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Closed Sunday

Curbside pickup and takeout. Delivery through Postmates.

www.rustysdeli.com

704-554-9012

STACKS KITCHEN

1315 N. Broome Street, Waxhaw, NC 28173

Hours: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Open for Take-Out and Curbside Pickup

704-243-2024

www.stackskitchen.com

VIVA CHICKEN

Multiple Charlotte-area locations

Hours: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Elizabeth and Concord 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Open for To-Go Orders

www.vivachicken.com

HEALTH AND MEDICAL

ATRIUM HEALTH

Free online COVID-19 Risk Assessment. eVisits and virtual visits available

704-468-8888

AtriumHealth.org/Coronavirus

CHARLOTTE GASTROENTEROLOGY & HEPATOLOGY

Locations in Ballantyne, Charlotte, and Mooresville

Hours: Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Telemedicine, office visits, and infusion

704-377-4009

www.charlottegastro.com

BREWERIES

CATAWBA BREWING

933 Louise Ave Ste 105 in Charlotte, NC 28204

Pick Up Hours: Monday – Thursday 2 – 8 p.m., Friday – Sunday 12 – 8 p.m.

Place your order for delivery or curbside pickup here: https://catawba-palmetto.shop/

980-498-6145

LEGION BREWING

1906 Commonwealth Avenue and 5610 Carnegie Blvd.

Hours: SouthPark taproom Wednesday – Saturday 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. / Plaza Midwood taproom Wednesday – Friday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Starting at 3 p.m. April 2, new cans will be sold in 4-packs for $11 and 25oz crowlers will be sold for $8 in both taprooms. Offering 30% off all food orders for healthcare workers, first responders, and service delivery workers with valid ID/proof of employment in 2020 pay stub

844-HOP-LOVE

https://www.legionbrewing.com

RETAIL

THE GOOD FEET STORE

Special offers including discounts for those in the medical field and for first responders, as well as enhanced financing options and virtual appointments. Call 1-800-NEW FEET to learn more or visit GoodFeetSE.com

7314 Waverly Walk Avenue, E-1 in Charlotte, NC 28277 & 8411 IKEA Blvd., Ste A in Charlotte NC 28262

Hours: Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

704-247-7372

www.goodfeetse.com

HOME SERVICES

AAA CITY PLUMBING

Locations in Charlotte and Rock Hill

24/7 Emergency Service

704-766-8895

ACOSTA HEATING AND COOLING

3915 Stuart Andrew Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28217

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

704-527-1889

www.acostainc.com

AQUEDUCT PLUMBING INC

Location in Indian Trail

All plumbing needs. Services available 24 hours

704-893-0540

CHARLOTTE COMFORT SYSTEMS

3125 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte, NC 28208

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

704-366-1661

www.charlottecomfortsystems.com

CPI SECURITY

Greater Charlotte area

24/7 Emergency Service

704-527-4070

www.cpisecurity.com

MCCLINTOCK HEATING & COLLING

Locations in Charlotte and Matthews

24/7 Emergency Service

704-321-5207

AUTOMOTIVE

BODY WORKS PLUS

525 Parkwood Ave. in Charlotte, NC 28206

Hours: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

704-332-4404

www.bodyworksplus.com

GASTONIA CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM

2339 E. Franklin Blvd. in Gastonia, NC 28054

Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Closed Sunday

704-874-6000

www.gastoniadodge.com

Services: Buy online or over the phone with FREE delivery up to 50 miles. Taking appointments 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call or schedule online. New Service Valet: Will pick up and drop off at No Cost

HONEST – 1 AUTO CARE

215 Williamson Rd. in Mooresville, NC 28117, 9200 Monroe Rd. in Charlotte, NC 28270, 1654 Carolina Place Dr. in Fort Mill, SC 29708

Hours: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mooresville 980-223-3508, Charlotte 704-912-4803, Fort Mill 803-281-3993

Service: Pickup and delivery of cars

LAKE NORMAN CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM

20700 Torrence Chapel Road in Cornelius, NC 28031

Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday Closed

704-896-3800

www.lakenormanchrysler.com

Services: Buy online or over the phone with FREE delivery up to 50 miles. Taking appointments 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call or schedule online. New Service Valet: Will pick up and drop off at No Cost

RANDY MARION AUTOMOTIVE

Locations in Mooresville, Huntersville, Statesville, Wilkesboro, and Hickory

Online sales. They can deliver your new or used vehicle right to your door. Ford, Chevrolet, Subaru, Cadillac, GMC, Buick, or Jeep/Chrysler/Dodge/Ram

www.randymarion.com

WILLIAMS BUICK GMC

8201 South Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28273

Offering free service home pickup and delivery, at-home test drives, concierge vehicle delivery

704-697-1600

www.williamsbuickgmc.com

WILLIAM SUBARU CHARLOTTE – WILLIAMS COLLISION CENTER

5701 E. Independence Blvd. in Charlotte, NC 28273

Offering free service home pickup & delivery, at-home test drives, concierge delivery. Collison Center: Curbside estimates, free pickup and delivery

704-536-9635

www.williamssubarucharlotte.com

MISCELLANEOUS

N’SHAPE WITH’N, LLC

Location in Charlotte, NC

Offering virtual fitness classes and training. Online sales of natural/homemade body and facial products and apparel

704-334-4848

www.nshapewithn.com

Do you need to let the community know about a change in your business hours or practices during this time of quarantine? Submit your information and we will help you let the community know.