You Asked For It
You Asked For It: What causes rip currents?
Video
Severe Weather
Back to the Beach: Nearly 3 years later, Florence survivors still aren’t home
Video
A storm chaser gets pulled over and this is what happened
North Carolina county sends late warning after tornado already passed through
Video
Lightning sends chunk of Florida highway flying through truck windshield, injuring 2
“It’s crazy. It scared me.” Tornado damages Clover farm; kills 4,000 turkeys
Video
More Severe Weather Headlines
Weather Forecast
Approaching cold front brings chance of storms Friday; temps finally cool down for Memorial Day Weekend
Video
Mostly dry Friday with cooler weekend ahead
Video
Hot, unsettled weather pattern continues Thursday; big changes in store for holiday weekend
Video
Temps continue in the 90s, mostly dry Thursday and Friday
Video
Hot and humid continues Wednesday; cooldown coming for Memorial Day weekend
Video
More Weather Forecast Headlines
Backyard Grilling
Backyard Grilling: Warm evening ahead for firing up the charcoal
Video
Backyard Grilling: Sizzling day to pop on that grill!
Video
Backyard Grilling: Saturday will feature a beautiful night for outdoor grilling!
Video
Backyard Grilling: Warm and pleasant Friday evening by the grill
Video
Backyard Grilling: Lingering sunshine and warms temps Thursday
Video
More Backyard Grilling Headlines
Tara's Neighborhood FORKast
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken & Seafood
Video
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Flipside Restaurant
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: Counter
Video
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: The Everyday Market
Video
Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: Eastside Local Eatery
Video
More Tara's Neighborhood FORKast Headlines
Trending Stories
Video shows board members, audience clash at Alamance-Burlington School System board meeting; meeting adjourns early
Video
Christian youth group ‘Young Life’ under fire over alleged LGBTQ policy seen in leaked document
Video
6 students, 2 adults storm NC high school classroom, attack teenager
Video
Man found dead in Steele Creek neighborhood killed in Gastonia; suspect in custody, police say
Video
Traffic
Mom accused of killing daughter, burying body in backyard, emotionless in court
Video
Documents: Driver in fatal street racing crash was going 102 mph
Video
15-year-old valedictorian graduates from high school 1 month after earning college degree
Video
Pay to pray? A self-proclaimed ‘prophet’ preying on the faithful
Video
Multiple bear sightings reported in Raleigh