York Co. emergency crews respond to rescues as flooding takes over neighborhood roads

YORK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Some York County residents had to be rescued from their homes on Thursday as massive flooding took over streets in the area.

Flooding was reported at Hwy 324 and Shytle Road, on I-77 NB between Sutton Road at Hwy 160 where a large amount of standing water in the road that is continuing to increase and caused a wreck.

Floods were also reported at Kingsburry Road and WH Stowe Road, and in the Regent Parkway area in Fort Mill, deputies were assisting the Fire Department with flooding in the road and homes.

Photos showed rescue crews in the area in the afternoon where flooding was keeping people trapped in their homes.

The flooding at Regent Parkway at Heritage Parkway has since receded.

