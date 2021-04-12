Workweek weather: Weeklong run in the sun ahead; cooler temps return Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday will be another great day with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will top out near the 80-degree mark around the FOX 46 viewing area this afternoon. It will be a bit on the breezy side as well with gusts of 15-25 mph expected through this afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a slim 10% chance for showers across the viewing area.

A cold front will swing through on Wednesday bringing a 30% chance for showers into the viewing area. Once the front moves out skies will clear and temperatures will fall closer to seasonal levels for the end of the workweek.

By this weekend a few more showers are expected but no major weather disturbances are expected during this forecast period.

Today: Sunny & breezy. Hi: 81 Lo: 54

Tomorrow: 10% showers. Partly Cloudy. Hi: 79 Lo: 53

