(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another beautiful day is on deck before a cold front brings rain and storm chances for Tuesday!

Mild and mostly clear conditions kick off this Monday with temperatures holding on to the mid-50s and lows 60s early this morning.

High pressure just off the Carolina coast will continue to deliver southwest winds between 5 and 10 miles per hour as scattered clouds start to develop during the second half of the day.

Temperatures will be above normal and very warm with highs making a run for the mid-80s. Typically, this time of year would peak in the mid-70s. Tonight will be mild again with lows dipping into the low-60s.

Tuesday will start similar to Monday with a mild morning before clouds build ahead on an approaching cold front. Look to see isolated showers and storms develop during the peak heating hours of the day.

Highs will be limited to the low 80s but usher in the late-day showers and storms. Storms will likely develop east of the Queen City and impact parts of Raleigh and the outer banks.

Temperatures will settle into the 70s behind Tuesday’s cold front. Seasonable and slightly below normal temps will last from mid-week into the weekend with rain chances returning by the end of the weekend into early next week.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 62