Workweek Weather: Warm and mostly sunny through Wednesday; a few late-week storms possible

High pressure continues to take over Monday morning. We're starting out clear and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Monday looks beautiful! Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the middle and upper 70s!

It stays clear and quiet tonight with lows in the 50s.

A warming trend continues to pick up speed Tuesday. Our high pressure slides east, putting us on the warm side of the high with steady southerly winds. That will take us into the lower 80s with sunshine on Tuesday. Expect middle (even some upper?) 80s by Wednesday and Thursday!!

A front will start to squeeze east by Thursday, trying to break down our sunny high pressure. A few storms may be possible late Thursday into Friday. By Friday temperatures ease back into the upper 70s.

Sunshine and low 80s return by the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 52.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 83.