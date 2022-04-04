(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Monday looks sunny and warm before showers and storms arrive Tuesday and lingers into mid-week.

Look for chilly conditions to take hold early Monday morning with temperatures locked in the 30s and 40s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the southeast between 5 and10 miles per hour through much of the day making way for mostly sunny skies.

Monday will be sunny and warm, peaking in the low 70s which is slightly above normal for this time of year. Monday night into Tuesday will be chilly, dropping into the upper 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be warm, rebounding into the low 70s with increasing cloud cover. Afternoon showers and storms will be possible and have the potential to pack a punch.

As of this morning, Charlotte and areas south will be under a marginal risk for severe weather while the severe threat increases in areas further south.

Timing-wise, look for showers to arrive in the early afternoon with the brunt of the storms firing up later afternoon and early evening. Tuesday night will dip into the upper 50s with Wednesday bringing another round of wet weather for the afternoon after peaking near 80 degrees!

Look for temperatures to cool down heading into Thursday and Friday, going from the mid-70s to near 60 degrees by Saturday.

This weekend will be sunny and mild with cold overnights.

Today: Sunny & Warm. High: 72.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 49.