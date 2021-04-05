Workweek Weather: Sunny skies, warm temps to start the week; showers return Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More great weather is on the way as Monday will almost be a carbon copy of Sunday. Expect a cool start with warm highs making it into the mid-70s this afternoon.

The sunny and warm weather will continue as highs make it into the upper 70s and low 80s into Wednesday.

Clouds will start to spread in Thursday morning with rain showers following into the evening hours. Another wave of rain will move through on Friday. The combination of the rain and cloud coverage will knock temperatures down a touch for the end of the workweek.

Models are a bit inconsistent as to what happens this weekend but there will likely be scattered showers around both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 76 Lo: 48

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 53

Have a great Monday!