Workweek Weather: Sunny, hot to start; rain returns Wednesday as Ida passes west

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Ida made landfall as a Cat 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds on Sunday. Louisiana and Mississippi will be dealing with devastating winds, storm surge, flooding, and tornadoes over the next several hours. Ida will continue to weaken as it slides north in the coming days.

The heat will continue on Monday with highs hitting the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will also be on the steamy side causing it to feel like the upper 90s to near 100 degrees, so try to find ways to stay cool.

Tuesday will feature a bit more cloud cover and an isolated shower late in the day as Ida slides northward.

Showers and storms will roll through the Carolinas on Wednesday as Ida passes by to our north and west. Heavy rain will be possible at times with our northwest counties seeing 1-2 inches on Wednesday.

Wind gusts could also reach 45-50 mph across the Carolinas as Ida tracks through Tennessee and Virginia. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out on Wednesday as well, but chances are very low.

We quickly dry out for the rest of the week with cooler temperatures in the 80s settling back into the region.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 96

Tuesday: Clouds and sun, hot. Hi: 93 Lo: 71