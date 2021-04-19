Workweek Weather: Sunny and warm to start; another midweek cooldown arrives

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A little hiccup in the atmosphere is swirling through Monday morning. We’ve got a couple of light and spotty showers in the higher elevations this morning. A few showers possible north of I-40 until noon.

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies by this afternoon and highs in the lower 70s.

It stays clear and quiet tonight with lows near 50 degrees.

Tuesday looks great. Warm, mostly sunny, and quiet with highs in the middle 70s.

A storm swipes the area on Wednesday. It tracks to the north, even bringing snow to parts of the Upper Midwest! Locally, we may tap into a few spotty rain showers on the southern fringe of the front.

While we won’t get much rain, we will get a cool down out of that front. Lows will drop into the 30s by Thursday morning, maybe with the potential for frost/ freeze. Afternoon highs stay cool in the 60s.

Temperatures rebound a little each day through the end of the week. It looks like rain returns on Saturday.

Today: Spotty shower north early. Mostly sunny. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 75.