(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re turning up the heat this week!

Monday starts off mild in the low to mid-60s under partly cloudy skies. Some pockets of rain can still linger into the morning hours.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot as highs aim for the upper 80s. Highs will likely run about 8 or so degrees above normal. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour and wind gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

Monday won’t be without its storm chances. Look for a cold front to usher in a round of isolated and scattered storms mainly during the peak heating hours of the day. With a marginal risk for Severe Weather, these storms have the potential to pack a punch in the form of hail and damaging winds.

Timing will likely be focused between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for much of the Queen City with lingering showers tapering off by early evening.

Overnight lows will be mild again, dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday will be limited to the mid-80s but we ramp up the heat as the week goes on. Look for Highs to break into the low to even mid-90s by the second half of the workweek.

90s will linger into the weekend with rain and storm chances returning.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 59.