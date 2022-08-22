(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Rain and storm chances linger into Monday after a pleasant weekend.

We start things off with temperatures in the low 70s and upper 60s this Monday under a good amount of cloud cover. Patchy fog will be dense in some spots mainly in the foothills of North Carolina and should burn off throughout the morning.

Monday will see a mix of sun & clouds with afternoon showers and storms developing ahead of a passing cold front. This will bring some wet weather for our evening commute and dinner time hours.

Storms taper off overnight as lows dip into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We’ll be much drier behind today’s cold front with Tuesday looking mostly sunny and warm!

Tuesday will peak in the upper 80s with a good amount of sunshine. We’ll keep dry conditions through mid-week with Wednesday ushering more sunshine and upper 80s.

Storm chances will return as we approach the second half of the work week and head into the weekend. Afternoon highs in the mid-80s and overnight lows near 70 degrees will stick around heading into the weekend with an active pattern taking hold.

Today: Partly Cloudy with Afternoon Showers and Storms. High: 86.

Tonight: Warm & Cloudy. Low: 68.