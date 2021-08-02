Workweek Weather: Monday starts sunny; waves of rain, cooler temps take hold through Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The week will start with plenty of sunshine and warm temps in the mid to upper 80s. We could see an isolated shower on Monday afternoon, but the majority of the rain should hold off until Tuesday.

Wet and cooler weather will dominate on Tuesday as a disturbance rolls by just to our south and east. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are a possibility at any time on Tuesday. Stay weather aware! High temperatures on Tuesday will dip into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

We will remain on the cooler side for most of the workweek with waves of rain possible at times.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hi: 88

Tuesday: Showers/storms, cooler. Hi: 78 Lo: 68