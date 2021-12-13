Workweek Weather: Monday starts cold but big warmup on the way; showers return by the weekend

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s COLD out there as we get this Monday underway!

Overnight temps fell into the 20s making for a bit of a frosty start under mostly clear skies.

Monday will be mild and sunny as high pressure drives a warm-up throughout the week. Highs on Monday will peak near 60 degrees which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Monday night into Tuesday will be cold once again, falling into the low 30s under mostly clear skies. Tuesday will rebound into the mid-60s as temperatures continue to warm up throughout the week.

We’ll go from the mid-60s to the upper 60s and eventually break into the low 70s by Friday of this week.

Look for a cold front to stall out north of the Carolina’s, funneling in a bit more in the way of cloud cover and eventually bringing the return of our rain chances this weekend.

Today: Sunny & Mild. High of 60.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low 31.