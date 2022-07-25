(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday kicks off another week of hot and humid conditions with afternoon showers & storms.

We are warm this morning with temperatures settled in the low to mid-70s and partly cloudy skies overhead. Winds are light out of the south and will stay light throughout much of the day.

Highs will make a run for the low 90s this afternoon which will be just a couple of degrees above average. Normal highs this time of year peak near 90 degrees.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

In addition to the heat, we’ll also have a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms developing. This will likely impact the Queen City and surrounding areas after 4 PM and taper off throughout the evening.

This week delivers a rinse, wash, & repeat type forecast with 90s and isolated storms dominating the forecast. Tuesday will peak near 90 degrees and host a slightly higher chance for afternoon showers & storms.

Look to see a Marginal Risk for severe weather for Charlotte and areas north due to the threat of damaging winds and heavy downpours. These storms should taper off as the evening approaches.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Temperatures will increase by a few degrees for the second half of the work week. We’ll likely go from low 90s to mid-90s with the heat index or “Feels Like” temperatures reaching triple digits.

We’ll dip back into the 80s this weekend with storm chances ramping up yet again.

Today: Hot & Humid with Afternoon & Evening Storms. High: 92.

Tonight: Warm, Muggy and Partly Cloudy. Low: 73.