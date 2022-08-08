(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure is still sitting just offshore on Monday, keeping us hot, humid, and at times stormy through the start of the workweek.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Humidity continues to pump into the Carolinas as temperatures climb towards 90 degrees.

A few showers and storms could bubble up on the heat and humidity late in the day. Any storm will be capable of heavy rain and lightning, collapsing by sunset.

It stays mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Copy, cut, and paste for Tuesday and Wednesday. The pattern keeps us in a hot and humid offshore flow, leaving us with temperatures near 90 degrees and heat-driven storm chances. Any storm could fire up quickly and pack a punch, stay weather aware!

Our next cold front brings more numerous showers and storms by Thursday. More of us will tap into the rain Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Behind the front a Canadian high slides south. This means some (relative) relief from the heat! By Friday we could feel daytime highs in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. I think you’ll feel the relief even more overnight as the extreme mugginess takes a back seat.

It should stay more pleasant through the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 91.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & muggy. Low: 72.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms possible. High: 91.