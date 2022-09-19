(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Quiet and sunny to start the week right before we turn up the heat.

Coming off of a beautiful weekend, we are warm and mild this Monday morning with patchy fog and calm winds. Temperatures have settled into the low to mid-60s with sunny skies on tap for today.

Monday will be mostly sunny as highs peak well above normal in the upper 80s around the Queen City. Calm winds will stick around as high pressure continues to drive the forecast.

Tonight will be dry and mild with overnight lows dipping into the mid-60s.

Tuesday turns up the heat with highs reaching the low 90s. We’ll keep the heat coming through mid-week with low 90s sticking around until a cold front delivers cooler air heading into the weekend.

Friday will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 with near normal highs taking hold this weekend. After a slight chance of rain for Thursday, we’ll stay dry for the weekend.

Hurricane Fiona will continue to deliver heavy rain and wind to Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic throughout the day on Monday.

Fiona is forecasted to become a major hurricane through midweek as it tracks towards the island of Bermuda.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on the tropics as Fiona heads north!

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 88.

Tonight: Clear, Mild & Comfortable. Low: 65.