Workweek weather: Dry weather lasts Friday; temps take a warm swing

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Overall this will be a very quiet and beautiful week of weather.

This morning will be cold with lows bottoming out in the 20s. Otherwise, it will be a very sunny day with highs reaching the 60-degree mark for the first time in several days.

Skies will stay sunny with a pleasant warming trend taking place this work week with highs pushing 80 degrees by Friday.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

On Saturday, a front will push through the area knocking temperatures back on Sunday and increasing rain chances. Even with that increase in rain, the chance is only around 30% on Sunday.

Today: Sunny. Hi: 64 Lo: 35

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Hi: 68 Lo: 40

Get out and enjoy this stretch of spring-like weather this week!