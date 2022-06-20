(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Another beautiful day ahead!

Cooler, less humid air continues to spill into the Carolinas. Expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and warm middle/ upper 80s Monday.

It stays on the cool side tonight, you might even be able to open up the windows! Temperatures drop towards 60 degrees under clear skies and lower humidity.

The break from the heat is brief. Temperatures start to warm up Tuesday as a dome of heat and humidity starts to set up shop. Temperatures return to the middle 90s Tuesday, but humidity looks slow to creep back. Heat indices won’t be too bad on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look like our hottest days of the week, we’ll be flirting with 100 degrees again, near records daily. Humidity starts to creep back, we’ll have to watch for heat indices near and over 100 degrees at times.

Make sure to stay cool and hydrated. Check on kids, the elderly, and pets for heat sickness. Look before you lock! NEVER leave children or pets in the car unattended, not even for 5 minutes. Hot cars are deadly.

This high pressure center doesn’t break down as well as the last one, so we keep some heat into the weekend. Expect highs in the low to middle 90s with small summertime storm chances.

Today: Mostly sunny, nice! High: 87.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 95.