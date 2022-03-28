(PINPOINT WEATHER) – We start the workweek with clear and cold conditions as temperatures start in the 30s and upper 20s. Layers are the name of the game today as sunny skies will usher in slightly below normal temperatures in the mid-60s this afternoon.

Winds will stick around as breezy conditions continue. Monday will mainly see a west-northwest flow between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as high as 20 to 23 miles per hour at times.

With the dry and breezy conditions, today is another day to reconsider any outdoor burning as conditions will be more favorable for wildfire issues.

Tonight into Tuesday will be cold again, dipping into the upper 30s with building cloud cover. Below normal temperatures will continue as Tuesday only peaks near 60 degrees.

The warm-up will arrive Wednesday as we ramp up into the upper 70s despite mostly cloudy skies. This will transition us into Thursday which brings widespread rain to the Carolinas.

Temperatures will stay leveled off in the low 70s as we head into the weekend with mostly cloudy skies.

Today: Sunny & Mild. High of 64.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds and Cold. Low 39.