(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Monday starts off in the 70s with partly to mostly cloudy skies locked in. Winds will be light out of the southwest with temps limited to the mid-80s this afternoon.

An approaching cold front from the northwest will trigger some afternoon showers and storms. These storms will likely be below severe criteria but can still deliver some heavy rain and gusty winds.

Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s with intermittent rain chances lingering. Tuesday will be well below normal, peaking in the low 80s. Monday’s cold front will stall out just south of the Queen City and lead to lingering rain and storm chances through much of the first half of the workweek.

Wednesday will reach the mid-80s before the 90s return for the second half of the work week. Expect much of this week to be unsettled with a chance of rain just about every day of the week.

This weekend will be near normal with afternoon rain and storm chances increasing.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Storm Chances. High: 86.

Tonight: Spotty Showers & Mild. Low: 66.