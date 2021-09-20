Workweek Weather: Clouds, rain chances increase in Charlotte ahead of cold front; cool temps arrive in time for fall

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We kick off the workweek with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures hovering in the 70s early in the day. Look to see some areas of fog develop as abundant moisture continues to impact the forecast.

Skies will remain cloudy with rain chances increasing late in the day. Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs making a run for the mid-80s!

Monday night into Tuesday will bring more cloud cover and widespread rain as overnight lows dip into the upper 60s. Tuesday morning will likely be a wet one with some heavy downpours possible.

With cloudy skies and scattered showers dominating much of the day, Tuesday will struggle to peak into the upper 70s. Be on the lookout for thunderstorms to develop late Tuesday into Wednesday.

We are watching as a cold front will push into the Carolinas mid-week which will also bring a chance of storms for Wednesday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s as we officially welcome the start of Fall!

Skies clear up and temperatures cool off behind the front with pleasant conditions taking over for the end of the week into the weekend.

Today: Cloudy with increasing rain chances. High of 84.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Low 68.