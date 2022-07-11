CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — After being stuck in the clouds and 70s on Sunday, we’ll find more sunshine and warmer temperatures today.

Our front is finally sitting south. This will bring more breaks in the clouds today. Expect partly cloudy skies with warmer highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures stay below average and humidity is not too bad for another day.

Tonight, we’ll find a few clouds and lows in the upper 60s.

Heat starts to creep back tomorrow. Expect highs closer to average, closer to 90 degrees. It stays dry but a bit sticky.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

A cold front arrives with our next round of showers and storms on Wednesday. It returns to summerlike heat and humidity with highs in the lower 90s.

That front stalls nearby through the end of the week, so expect a few more rounds of bubbling showers and storms. Temperatures stay seasonal in the upper 80s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, quiet. Low: 68.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 90.