(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Monday will start the workweek with mostly clear skies and cool conditions. Temperatures will be cool, starting in the 60s and 50s. Low dew points will keep humidity and mugginess to a minimum throughout the day as well.

Look for highs to peak slightly above normal for this time of year, reaching the upper 80s during the peak heating hours of the day. We’ll be mild overnight with partly skies and lows dipping into the mid-60s.

Moisture will build heading into Tuesday which will lead to a bit of an increase in rain and storm chances.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot, peaking in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A weak cold front will deliver a slight chance of showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening with a better chance for rain and storms on Wednesday.

Temps will ramp up mid-week hitting 90 by Wednesday and low 90s by Thursday! Showers taper off Thursday & Friday before seasonable conditions settle in for the weekend with rain and storm chances returning.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot! High: 87.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 64.