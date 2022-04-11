(PINPOINT WEATHER) – After a weekend of cold overnights and cool days, temperatures warm up significantly this week!

Monday will be chilly to start, sitting in the 40s and 30s early under a veil of thin cloud cover. Winds will remain light to calm for much of the morning before becoming breezy this afternoon.

Temperatures will be above normal to start the week with highs making a run for the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts reaching as fast as 25 miles per hour at times.

Monday night will be cool, dipping into the mid-50s overnight with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The warm-up continues on Tuesday with a high near 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

We can see some light rain try and push into the region, but conditions will likely stay mostly dry. Any passing showers would be short-lived and relatively light.

Wednesday will reach the low 80s yet again with overnight lows in the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds will linger through mid-week as a cold front approaches from the west. This will bring an increased chance for showers and storms heading into the Thursday.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy & warm with highs near 78 degrees and afternoon showers & storms possible.

Look for 70s to keep hold of the Carolinas heading into the weekend with Easter Sunday hosting our next chance of rain.

Today: Warm & Sunny. High: 78.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 55.