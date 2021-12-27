Workweek Forecast: Warm weather continues in Charlotte; rain chances return Wednesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The December heat continues on Monday. Expect temperatures climbing back towards 70 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

By Tuesday a cold front starts to slowly approach from the west. Spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon with highs still in the lower 70s.

A bigger push of showers arrives with the front on Wednesday. Expect showers around for much of the afternoon with warm middle 70s. The slow front keeps widespread rain in the picture on Thursday. Showers should soak most of us by the end of the day.

The cold front dips south on New Year’s Eve on Friday. We’ll lose the rain but hold on to mostly cloudy skies and mild 70s through the afternoon.

Showers could start to creep back in by midnight as we ring in 2022. A second front arrives going into New Year’s Day. This front looks much stronger, thunderstorms are possible going into Sunday. It looks like much colder air could be following the front too for the first week of the New Year!

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm. High: 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, spotty showers. High: 73.