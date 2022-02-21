Workweek Forecast: Unsettled weather pattern brings rain chances through Friday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Monday is off to a slightly warmer start to the day while thin cloud cover lingers overhead.

Today will see a mix of sun and clouds as moisture and clouds build throughout the afternoon. Look for highs to make a run for the upper 60s with light winds out of the west southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

High pressure will lose its influence on the Carolinas as rain chances increase overnight into Tuesday.

This spring-like and unsettled pattern will stick around for much of the week, ushering in the upper 60s and low 70s for the next few days.

Tuesday will see a chance for scattered showers but Wednesday can see a few storms roll through in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will hold on to the upper 60s and low 70s as rain chances decrease heading into the weekend.

Temperatures will settle below normal through the weekend with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Sunday will host the return of rain chances before heading into next week.

Today: Warm with Clouds Building. High of 67.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy. Low 53.