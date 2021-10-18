Workweek Forecast: The week starts chilly before a gradual warmup, another cold front approaches Charlotte Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Feel the chill this morning!

Things are starting off chilly to kick off the workweek with lows hovering in the low to mid-40s. Dry high pressure continues to take control with a more seasonable day in store.

Monday will be mostly sunny with temperatures making a run for the mid-70s. Winds will remain light out of the north and west between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll need to bundle up again as Monday night will be dropping into the mid-40s overnight. Look to see a gradual warming trend last through mid-week with highs reaching the upper 70s by Thursday.

We’re keeping an eye on a cold front set to arrive on Friday that will deliver our next chance of rain to end the workweek. Sunny and dry conditions return in time for the weekend, making way for more pleasant conditions.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Seasonable Warm. High of 74.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low 45.