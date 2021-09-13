Workweek Forecast: Temps climb back into the 90s in Charlotte; warm, summer pattern lasts through week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Monday kicks things off on the warm side with morning temperatures hovering in the mid-60s. Sunshine will dominate again to start the workweek, giving us the first 90-degree day of the month.

The last time we saw 90 was August 31st meaning today can break a 12 day streak of temperature below 90 degrees!

Look to see another warm night Monday into Tuesday as lows fall into the mid-60s and mostly clear skies. Tuesday will look a lot like Monday with highs making a run for 90 degrees yet again!

Moisture will build into mid-week with clouds building on Wednesday ushering in our next rain and storm chances. Muggy & Humid conditions return for the latter half of this week with the summer-like pattern lasting into the weekend.

Touching on the Tropics really quick, Nicholas is expected to bring significant rainfall to the coastal region of Texas with upwards of 10 to 15 inches of rain possible. Nicholas is likely to make landfall sometime Monday before it pushes north and makes a right turn towards the Carolinas.

We can expect moisture from Nicholas to arrive locally late in the workweek.

Today: Hot & Sunny. High of 91.

Tonight: Clear and Warm! Low 65.