Workweek Forecast: Summer pattern continues with heat, chances for storms

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A summery stretch continues Monday with heat, humidity, and daily storm chances.

Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It will be hot and humid with near 90 degrees. This heat/humidity could fuel an isolated pop-up shower or storm by the afternoon. Most of us stay dry!

Any storms that fire up will collapse by sunset.

It stays partly cloudy, warm, and muggy tonight with lows around 70 degrees.

Much of the same on Tuesday: The overall pattern stays the same. Expect temperatures up near 90 degrees, that heat and humidity could fuel a few pop-up showers/storms.

The pattern hangs tight through the start of the workweek. High-pressure offshore and a stalled front in the Midwest will keep southerly flow rolling through the Carolinas.

Heat and humidity will crank each day with highs near 90 degrees. This could fuel a few pop-up showers/ storms through Wednesday. These storms will be widely scattered and unorganized, so severe threat stays very low to nothing at all. Though, each storm could be capable of locally heavy rain and lightning. Since the storms are driven by daytime heat, once the sun sets storms will collapse.

By Thursday into Friday, storm chances increase with more of us getting in on the rain. This is because a cold front will start to push towards the area, trying to shake the stalled, summery pattern. Showers/storms become more widespread Friday into the holiday weekend with highs in the middle/upper 80s.

Today: Mostly sunny, isolated storm. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 90.