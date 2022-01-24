Workweek Forecast: Snow and ice finally thaw out; clear, cool weather takes hold in Charlotte

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re nice and quiet on this Monday as we get the workweek started. High pressure will usher in mostly clear skies after a cold start to the day.

Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and low 30s today with a few icy spots lingering where thawing out is still underway. We will likely say goodbye to lingering snow and ice by this afternoon.

Monday will be sunny with near-normal highs, peaking in the low 50s. Winds will stay light also coming out of the south and west between 5 and 7 miles per hour.

Monday night will be cold, dropping into the mid-30s before rebounding into the mid-50s for Tuesday. Our warming trend will come to an end Tuesday as clouds increase and a weak cold front bumps temps back down for the second half of the workweek.

We will likely stay dry through mid-week with temperatures leveling off in the mid to upper 40s heading into the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 20s so be sure to bundle up in the mornings!

We can see a stray shower on Friday before chilly and mostly sunny conditions take over heading into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High of 53.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold! Low 35.