Workweek Forecast: Rain, storm chances last through the week in Charlotte ahead of slow-moving cold front

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We start the work week with spotty showers and patchy dense fog for much of the morning. Temperatures will sit in the mid-60s to upper 60s before making way to some pockets of sunshine.

Monday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs peaking near 80 degrees. Winds will be light out of the South as isolated storms develop during the peak heating hours of the day.

Abundant moisture ahead of a slow approaching cold front will facilitate a stormy and wet patter that lasts much of the week. Monday night into Tuesday will dip into the mid-60s before Tuesday rings more in the way of rain and storm chances.

The best chance of wet weather this week looks to be on Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will also hover closer to normal in the mid to upper 70s.

Dry weather looks to return late in the weekend with Sunday being the next day to feature no rain chances with high pressure pushing in behind a retreating cold front.

Today: Partly Sunny with Iso. Showers & Storms. High of 80.

Tonight: Mild & Mostly Cloudy. Low 65.