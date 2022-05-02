(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Above normal temperatures will continue this week with intermittent rain and storm chances.

Monday starts off mild with temperatures settled in the low 60s and mid to upper 50s. Be on the lookout for some patchy fog early and some low-lying cloud cover.

Skies will start off a bit cloudy but gradually make way for mostly sunny skies. Highs will peak well above normal today, reaching the mid-80s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the west southwest between five and ten miles per hour.

Monday night into Tuesday will be mild again, dipping into the low 60s before Tuesday rebounds into the upper 80s. These above normal temperatures will also help to enhance our afternoon shower and storm chances for Tuesday as we head into the peak heating hours of the day.

This pattern will last for much of the week with 80s taking hold until the weekend.

Look for more seasonable temps and mostly sunny skies by the weekend. Rain and storm chances dissipate heading into the weekend as well.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 86.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 62.