Workweek Forecast: Expect sunny, dry weather in Charlotte through Friday as temps gradually warm up

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are seeing a chilly and cold start to the workweek with temperatures hovering in the 40s and 30s this morning. Mountain counties are kicking things off in the upper 20s with breezy conditions!

Winds will be breezy out of the North for the first half of the day between 6 and 11 miles per hour. Look to see gusts reach as fast as 21 miles per hour at times.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs making a run for the low 50s. Low relative humidity coupled with breezy conditions will make for an increased Fire danger environment.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

With that being said, it would be best to hold off on any outdoor burning until further notice.

Monday night into Tuesday will fall to near 30 degrees overnight before rebounding into the upper 50s on Tuesday.

Temps will gradually warm up throughout the week, getting us into the low 70s by the end of this week!

Dry conditions will persist until early next week.

Today: Sunny, Cool & Breezy. High of 52.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly! Low 30.