Workweek Forecast: Dry, sunny stretch brings the return of warm weather to Charlotte

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – High pressure will call the shots this week giving way to plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures setting up shop.

Monday starts off mild and cool as we hover in the low 60s and upper 50s. Some patchy cloud cover will limit early morning heating but make way for sunshine this afternoon.

Monday will peak above normal for this time of year topping out near 80 degrees with a high of 79. Look for winds to flow out of the north and east at about 5 to 8 miles per hour.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll hold on to this sunny and dry stretch on Tuesday with more sunshine heating things up into the low 80s. Typically we sit in the mid-70s this time of year but look for much of this week to sit in the low to mid-80s.

A cold front looking to arrive Saturday into Sunday will bring a slight chance of rain on Saturday but a lot can change between now and then.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on the tropics as well with a number of disturbances south of Puerto Rico and east of the Leeward Islands. Local impacts are minimal at best for the next five days.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds. High of 79.

Tonight: Cool & Clearing. Low 61.