Workweek Forecast: Cool, breezy weather in Charlotte Monday before mid-week cold snap

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Overnight rain has tapered off with some lingering cloud cover overhead for your Monday morning. This will keep overnight lows slightly higher than predicted making for a cool start to the day.

We will hold on to the 40s & 30s this morning with skies clearing shortly after sunrise. This will make way for a cool & breezy afternoon as high pressure funnels in some colder air into the Carolinas.

Look to see highs peak near 50s degrees around the Queen City while higher elevations linger in the 30s. Winds will be gusty out of the north between 10 and 15 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour.

Look to see overnight lows plummet into the mid-20s and teens for the mountains as winds ease up and skies remain mostly clear.

This will keep Tuesday well below normal for this time of year with highs only reaching the low 40s throughout the day.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll stay cool & dry through mid-week with clouds increasing a bit on Thursday and our next chance of rain approaching for the weekend.

Today: Seasonable with Clearing Skies. High of 50.

Tonight: Clear & Cold! Low 25.