Workweek Forecast: Cold start Monday before temps gradually increase through Friday; showers possible Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are running almost 30 degrees colder this morning as temperatures hover in the low 30s and mid to upper 20s.

Monday will host a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures struggle to peak in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Wind will be light out of the north & east between five and ten miles per hour.

Tuesday will be the official first day of winter and conditions will be seasonable for it. Expect the morning to be cold, starting off in the low 30s.

Tuesday afternoon will be cool and partly cloudy, peaking in the low 50s which is just a few degrees below normal. Rain will approach from the south delivering some scattered rain chances for areas south and east of the Queen City.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the week reaching the upper 50s by Wednesday. Mild conditions will arrive and linger until the end of the week with overnight lows in the 30s.

Christmas is looking partly cloudy and mild with highs making a run for the low 60s.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High of 49.

Tonight: Lingering Clouds & Cold. Low 33.