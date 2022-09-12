(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday kicks off a pleasant workweek with mostly dry conditions and possible afternoon storms.

This morning will be partly cloudy and warm as temperatures start slightly above normal. Low 70s have taken hold around the Queen City with light winds. Expect this afternoon to host a mix of sun and clouds with storms possible during the peak heating hours of the day.

A cold front will be crossing the Carolinas much of Monday into Tuesday which will spark a few of those storms this afternoon after 3 p.m. I expect most of the wet weather to be focused north of I-40 and east of I-77 but I can’t rule out a few storms along the I-85 corridors.

Today’s storms will have the potential to pack a punch with a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather taking over much of eastern North Carolina. The main risk with these storms will be gusty winds and potential pooling and ponding in low-lying areas.

We dry out overnight with lows dipping into the low 60s. High pressure will build out of the west ushering in some dry conditions for Tuesday and much of the work week.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs peaking in the low 80s. Typically we peak near 84 degrees this time of year. Look for much of this week to be sunny and seasonable as 80s keep on coming.

The Tropics have settled down a bit with Earl now a post-tropical system in the Northern Atlantic. We are watching two other disturbances over the central Atlantic and southeastern Atlantic. Both have a relatively low chance of developing into our next names system.

Enjoy the dry conditions close to home as we sit in the low to mid-80s all the way up until the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Warm with a chance of an Afternoon Storm. High: 86.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy and Cool with Lingering Showers. Low: 62.