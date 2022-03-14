(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Bitter cold temperatures from this past weekend will retreat and make way for a stretch of warmer conditions.

Monday will be cold to start with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s and low to mid-30s. Winds will be light with mostly clear skies allowing for significant cooling until sunrise at about 7:36 AM.

Monday will be seasonable with highs peaking in the mid-60s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. This is courtesy of high pressure which will remain in control until Tuesday before clouds begin to build.

We’ll rebound into the upper 60s on Tuesday despite seeing more in the way of cloudy cover. An approaching cold front and low pressure system will bring rain and storm chances for Wednesday as highs will be limited to the low 60s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll see rain chances and warmer temperatures through the second half of the week, settling into the mid-70s with spotty showers possible heading into the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 40s through the weekend with Sunday finishing off with sunny skies and highs near 70.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High of 64.

Tonight: Cold & Clear. Low 41.