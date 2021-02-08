Workweek Forecast: After frigid start Monday, unsettled pattern brings rain chances through Sunday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Today will start on a frigid note with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. The rest of the day will be sunny and bright with seasonal high temperatures in the 50s.

A southerly wind will bring in some moisture in the form of light morning rain showers tomorrow. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy and seasonal day.

More scattered showers are expected on Wednesday before a stronger system brings a better chance for rain on Thursday. The pattern will remain unsettled through the weekend with 20-40% chances for rain Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s on Saturday and stay there into Sunday.

Looks like it will be an unseasonably cool Valentine’s Day this year with partly sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees.

Today: Partly sunny. Cloudy. Hi: 52 Lo: 37

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 30% showers. Hi: 56 Lo: 40