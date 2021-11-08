Workweek Forecast: Above-average temps move into Charlotte through Thursday; weather turns unsettled to end week

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We are looking at a COLD start to your Monday with temperatures starting off in the 30s under mostly clear skies. Mecklenburg, Union, Anson, Chesterfield, Lancaster, York, & Chester counties will maintain a Frost Advisory until 9 AM Monday morning.

This afternoon will be warm with sunny skies and highs making a run for the low 70s. Typically we sit in the mid-60s this time of year so above normal temperatures are likely to start the workweek.

Warmer temperatures will arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday as highs make it to the mid-70s. An approaching cold front on Thursday will usher in a bit more cloud cover before rain chances increase.

Look for a slight chance of afternoon showers on Thursday with a cold front crossing the Carolinas early Friday. This will likely deliver unsettled weather to end the workweek.

Cooler temperatures will take over behind the cold front bumping temperatures down as we head into the weekend. Sunday looks to only peak in the mid-50s!

Today: Sunny & Warm. High of 72.

Tonight: Chilly & Clear. Low 42.