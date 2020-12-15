Wintry mix expected: Cold temps and overnight rain to produce icy conditions Wednesday morning

Tuesday will be sunny but cold with highs only making it into the upper 40s.

Overnight rain moves in and as temperatures drop freezing rain will develop. A light glaze on bridges, ramps and overpasses can be expected in areas along and north of I-85.

By mid-morning temperatures will warm to above freezing which will eliminate the freezing rain threat.

Snow is expected in the mountains with this storm as well. Skies will clear and temperatures will stay chilly for the rest of the week.

From Thursday through Saturday highs will only reach the 50-degree mark.

Another round of rain is possible on Sunday.

Today: Sunny and cool. Hi: 49 Low: 34

Tomorrow: Morning Mix. PM rain. Hi: 39 Low: 31

