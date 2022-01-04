Winter’s Return: Cold temps and sunny skies take over in Charlotte; next cold front arrives Thursday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – You’re going to want to bundle up this Tuesday morning!

We are running about 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning as high pressure delivers clear skies and colder conditions.

Temperatures will start in the 20s with some of our mountain counties hovering in the teens!

Sunny skies won’t warm us up too much. Highs will peak in the 40s around the Queen City with winds much lighter than yesterday. Winds will shift overnight and usher in cloud cover from the south.

Wednesday will be breezy and partly cloudy with highs rebounding into the mid-50s. This is seasonable for this time of year and closer to what we’d expect to see for early January.

We’ll hold on to the mid-50s heading into the end of the workweek with our next rain chance arriving late Thursday with an approaching cold front.

This will mainly be an overnight rain chance that will likely deliver about a tenth of an inch of rain and some light snow flurries for our mountains.

Friday will be chilly with temperatures struggling to make it into the mid-40s under clearing skies. We’ll see a quiet start to the weekend before another disturbance approaches for the start of next week.

Today: Clear & Chilly. High of 49.

Tonight: Cold with Increasing Clouds. Low 31.