Winter’s last stand: Charlotte sets record low Thursday; next strong storm arrives Saturday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – We set a new record low Thursday morning, hitting 32 degrees and breaking the record from 1978! A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the area through 9 a.m. along with a Frost Advisory for our South Carolina counties. Today will be a cooler day with highs holding in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry conditions will stick around on Friday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Our next best chance for rain will be on Saturday as a storm system slides across the Carolinas. We could see around 0.5” – 1.5” of rain from Saturday’s storm.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

The wet weather moves out quickly giving us dry and warmer weather by Sunday.

Thursday: Plenty of sunshine. Hi: 64

Tonight: Mainly clear and cold. Lo: 37

Friday: Partly sunny and nice. Hi: 68