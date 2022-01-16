Wintry mix moves out while icy conditions remain in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Low pressure lifting through the region from the south brought us a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday.

Roads turned treacherous and slick as temperatures hovered in the 20s and 30s through the afternoon and reports of downed tree limbs and traffic accidents due to hazardous conditions were widespread.









Power outages developed as well with gusty wind. As the low moves out tonight, it will take most of the precip. with it. However, snow showers will linger in the mountains through the day Monday, dropping an additional 1-4 inches of snow, with even more expected in the highest elevations.

***WINTER STORM WARNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING***

***ICE STORM WARNING THROUGH 1 AM MONDAY***

Even though sunshine returns for the rest of our area Monday, temps don’t warm up much! Anything that has the chance to melt will freeze again Monday night, and again Tuesday night for that matter, with morning lows in the 20s.

Freezing rain and icy conditions have resulted in many closings to start the workweek, despite the fact that Monday is a holiday. StarMed announced on Sunday that all of its outdoor COVID testing sites in Charlotte will remain closed on Monday. Indoor facilities on Tuckaseegee, Central, and Wendover roads will have a delayed open of Noon Monday.

Thousands of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled Sunday including hundreds for American Airlines.

High temperatures get a bit warmer Wednesday afternoon, rising into the 50s. But it’s short-lived, as another cold front will be approaching for Thursday. This will bring mostly rain showers this time around.

Heading into the weekend, temps get unseasonably cold again, and with more moisture on the way, that could set the stage for another winter storm system by Sunday. Stay tuned!

Tonight: Lingering snow/mix early, then partly cloudy and breezy. Low 30.

MLK Day: Mostly sunny. Breezy. High 40