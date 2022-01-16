Winter Storm Warning: Current outages, impacts as snow, ice impact Charlotte-area

SNOW: This will be a snow event in the mountains. Expect heavy snow almost all day on Sunday. Totals near 1 foot are possible in the highest elevations. Sleet will probably mix in the foothills and cut down snow totals ~2-6”. Charlotte won’t see too much snow, our window for snow will be much shorter. ~1” is possible mainly at the start and end of the event.

ICE: Where you don’t have snow, you will have ICE. Freezing rain and sleet could really pile up in the Piedmont. Totals up to 0.5” are possible around Charlotte and areas southeast. There is an increasing, growing concern that we may near/ exceed 0.5” of ice. This would mean power outages could last longer.

Roadway Impacts:

There are no current road closures.

Click here for up-to-date road conditions from NCDOT.

Click here for up-to-date road conditions from SCDOT.

Power Outages:

Duke Energy is reporting 387 customers without power in the Charlotte area as of 6:40 a.m. Sunday.

Click here for Duke Energy Outage Map

Click here for Blue Ridge Electric Outage Map

Click here for City of Concord Outage Map

Closures/Cancelations:

FLIGHTS: American Airlines had preemptively canceled thousands of Charlotte flights for Sunday including everything from midnight to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

To check to see if your flight is impacted due to the upcoming winter storm, click here.

COVID TESTING: All Charlotte StarMed test sites will be closed on Sunda.y