WINTER STORM OUTAGES: What to do if your power goes out

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for a large portion of the Carolinas, sporadic power outages are highly likely.

Should you experience an outage during this weekend’s winter weather, here’s how you can get in touch with Duke Energy about restoration times and updates:

Text OUT to 57801

Visit duke-energy.com/outages

Report through their mobile app

Call 800.POWERON (800.769.3766)

Click here for Duke Energy Outage Map

Click here for Blue Ridge Electric Outage Map

Click here for City of Concord Outage Map

What to do if the power goes out