WINTER STORM OUTAGES: What to do if your power goes out

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – With a Winter Storm Warning in effect for a large portion of the Carolinas, sporadic power outages are highly likely.
Should you experience an outage during this weekend’s winter weather, here’s how you can get in touch with Duke Energy about restoration times and updates:
- Text OUT to 57801
- Visit duke-energy.com/outages
- Report through their mobile app
- Call 800.POWERON (800.769.3766)
Click here for Duke Energy Outage Map
Click here for Blue Ridge Electric Outage Map
Click here for City of Concord Outage Map
What to do if the power goes out
- Seek shelter or stay inside a well-constructed building
- Disconnect or turn off any nonessential electrical equipment that may start automatically when power is restored to avoid overloading circuits
- Do not open freezers or refrigerators more than necessary. Opening will allow food to thaw more quickly. For more, see the FDA’s food safety guidelines
- Follow instructions and guidance of emergency management officials
- In case of strong winds, stay away from windows and doors, even if they are covered. Seek shelter in a small interior room, closet or hallway on the lowest floor
- Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters. Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away