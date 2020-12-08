Will it snow? These 5 weather patterns could determine what we’ll see this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – With winter, comes frigid temps, slippery ice, and snowstorms. We are just a few weeks away from the start of winter and forecasters are keeping an eye on five weather patterns that could determine the upcoming season.

First, the North Atlantic Oscillation is in a negative phase with leads to persistent cold temperatures and the potential for big east coast snowstorms.

“The stronger the negative NAO, typically we have a better chance of bigger winter storms because we tend to have colder air down here in the southern Appalachians and the Carolinas,” said Trisha Palmer with the National Weather Service.

Next is the arctic express! As waves of arctic air dive south, the continental U.S. can experience extreme cold outbreaks with sub-zero temps. Typically, this pattern occurs in the heart of winter.

So in January, we could see highs in the 30s and maybe lows in the teens or even single digits, which is pretty unusual for that time of year. Climatologically we are typically seeing upper 40s to low 50s for highs in January.

Then there is the atmospheric river!

“So it’s just this plume of moisture that is basically like a firehose that just remains in place and brings lots of moisture to the region,” Palmer explained.

The weather phenomenon mostly happens with the pacific tropics bringing heavy rain to the west coast and feet of snow to the Rockies. However, occasionally we can have an atmosphere river affect us.

“Usually when we have it here, it’s coming up from the gulf,” Palmer added. “A tropical location in the gulf, rather than the pacific tropics.” This pattern can lead to days of heavy rain and flash flooding.

One pattern to watch for is major ice storms. In the Midwest, ice storms develop in the battleground between warm, moist air from the south and the cold air sagging in from the north.

In the Carolinas, it’s a little different. We don’t often get the big Midwest ice storms in this area because it’s a slightly different pattern. We have to deal with the complication of the Appalachian Mountains.

Most of our ice storms are associated with cold air damming, but the impacts are the same and can range from a nuisance to crippling.

Lastly, there is the lake effect snow machine. As a low-pressure system anchors over the Hudson Bay, we get a deep plunge of cold air that spills over the great lakes and the eastern us.

The northwest flow on the backside of the storm can send moisture from the great lakes into our area creating snow showers over the mountains that can last for days.

No matter which pattern affects us this winter, it’s important to remember that all it takes is one event. It does not matter what the long-range forecast is, we still want everyone to be prepared for the potential for significant weather.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE