Video shows NC fire crews extricating wrecked car; agencies remind drivers to use caution in icy conditions

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a crash in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted a video of crews working around an upside-down vehicle that had apparently crashed on Old Greensboro Road and fallen several feet down Monday morning. Winston-Salem Fire Department said in a follow-up tweet that the person was freed.

Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted reminding drivers to use caution in the icy conditions.

According to a news release, Winston-Salem police were dealing with major delays across all lanes of US 52, as well as Salem Parkway this morning. Many of these accidents were cleared by late morning.

Greensboro police released a statement as well, advising several closed lanes in both east and westbound I-40. I-73 Southbound at I-40 was completely closed due to impassable conditions, according to police. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, these areas have reopened.

While no major injuries have been reported so far, both agencies are asking drivers to be careful and pay attention, especially on bridges and overpasses in these rough conditions.

Updates will be provided as traffic conditions improve or worsen.