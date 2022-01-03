The first big snow day of the season arrives in the North Carolina mountains

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Snow totals in the North Carolina mountains reached up to 10 inches in some places. In Boone, Appalachian State students and locals enjoyed their first big snow day of the season. For NCDOT, Blue Ridge Energy, and emergency responders, it was an all-hands-on-deck situation.

Thankfully, main roads and highways in Watauga County were plowed by the afternoon. Watauga County Emergency Services says side roads and neighborhoods could take a few days to get cleared.

“The municipal plows will get there as soon as they can. And then HOA’s and things like that… we have a lot of contractors because we’re used to snow up here,” said Emergency Services Director Will Holt.

Holt says by 3 p.m. Monday, they had more than 100 calls for service for stranded motorists and minor car wrecks.

While government snowplows make their rounds, people like Drew Privette help get the job done faster. He has a landscaping business, but this summer he invested in a snowplow to supplement his income during the winter.

“I invested money in the plow and all that, and man, no snow. It’s 70 degrees last week, you know? It’s wild. But today really made up for it,” said Privette.

Though most main roads were cleared Monday, Holt warns that black ice is likely to form overnight, as temperatures drop and wet roads freeze over.

Dangerous road conditions weren’t the only side effect of the wet, heavy snow. Thousands of Blue Ridge Energy customers were left without power Monday morning. Power was restored to nearly all customers by the late afternoon.

“Really wet snow has weighed down those lines and those trees, and cause the issues that we’re seeing today,” said Blue Ridge Energy Communications Director Jacob Puckett.

Meanwhile, many Appalachian State students spent their snow day enjoying the accumulation.

“I’m trying to find a good place to sled honestly. Like, it’s a snow day, you know?” said Justin Frye.

It took a village to mitigate the first snow of the season, but for those in and around the university, it was a welcome reminder of what winter is supposed to look like.

“We have a shorter growing season during the summer, so you have to make hay when the sun shines and I guess plow snow when the snow falls,” said Privette.